Judge frustrated with prosecutors to release accused Modesto attorney Carson from jail

Dec 22, 2016

Prominent Modesto attorney Frank Carson and two co-defendants in a murder case will be released from jail on their own recognizance Thursday afternoon, his attorney said. Carson and brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal, accused in the killing of Turlock resident Korey Kauffman in March 2012, have been in custody the last 16 months.

