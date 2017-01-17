Fire destroys downtown Asian market

Fire destroys downtown Asian market

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Merced fire crews respond to a fire at an Asian market on Main Street near M Street in downtown Merced on Sunday morning. The fire department received the report of the fire at 10:19 a.m., said fire Chief Michael Wilkinson.

