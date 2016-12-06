Family Grieves After Couple Dies in Turlock Mobile Home Fire
"My mom said she didn't know what she would do if dad passed away first," Yvette Duran, the daughter of Miguel and Linda Rodriguez says. Miguel and Linda moved to farmland outside of Turlock less than a year ago from Texas, but the life they built is gone after a fire tore through their mobile home.
