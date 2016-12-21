Calif.-Based Don's RV Center is Set for Expansion
Ceres, Calif.-based Don's RV Center is set for expansion following the Stanislaus County Planning Commission's recent approval of the company's plans to create an additional RV yard, the Turlock Journal reports. "We've simply outgrown the space we're in," said owner Don Clark.
