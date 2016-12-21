Merger among homegrown banks complete

Merger among homegrown banks complete

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: RecordNET

In a statement regarding the deal valued at $8.2 million that has been in the works since early summer, Farmers & Merchants board chairman, president and CEO Kent Steinwert said: “We are pleased to announce that Delta Bank is now part of F&M Bank. We believe this transaction will benefit shareholders and clients of both banks.

