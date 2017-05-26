Tractor Day at Warrior Run High School
Seniors at Warrior Run High School near Watsontown took part Friday in a long-time tradition - some students drove their tractors to school. A John Deere tractor is something you would normally see on a farm but on this day, it's in the parking lot at Warrior Run High school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turbotville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Days (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|JCT
|1
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
|Greg Drollinger Gets Patrolman of the year? (Feb '09)
|Jul '16
|Amos Chipotle
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
|Theater Marquee Drums Up Controversy in Muncy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Richard Allen
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Aug '15
|Archie Bunker
|8
|Bill seeks to limit pension burdens (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turbotville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC