Harold N. Davis

Harold N. Davis

Next Story Prev Story
Jul 23, 2016 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Harold N. Davis, 87, of 107 W. Penn St., Muncy, died Thursday, July 21, 2016, at the Muncy Valley Hospital emergency room. Born April 1, 1929, in Yeagertown, he was a son of the late William S. and Freda Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turbotville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Days Dec 2 JCT 1
News Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha... Nov '16 mike kelley 2
Greg Drollinger Gets Patrolman of the year? (Feb '09) Jul '16 Amos Chipotle 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) Mar '16 Drums leprechaun 54
News Theater Marquee Drums Up Controversy in Muncy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Richard Allen 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) Aug '15 Archie Bunker 8
News Bill seeks to limit pension burdens (Jun '15) Jun '15 silly rabbit 1
See all Turbotville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turbotville Forum Now

Turbotville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Turbotville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Turbotville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC