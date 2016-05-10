Stella Mae Hackett
Stella Mae Hackett, 67, of Hughesville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 8, 2016, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born Jan. 8, 1949, in Lewistown, Mifflin County, she was a daughter of Miriam E. White and the late George F. White.
