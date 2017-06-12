Two suspects wanted in Waffle House s...

Two suspects wanted in Waffle House shooting

There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday, titled Two suspects wanted in Waffle House shooting. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers arrived at the Waffle House location where shots had been fired inside the establishment. Two victims of the shooting are currently being treated at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
OMG

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
Tupelo is now the little Memphis with shootings daily. This restaurant is near the hospital so the ambulances did not have far to go. Who pays for the hospital and doctor costs? Those who work for a living and pay health premiums pay for the thug health care.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
No Way

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
Why should you and your spouse work day in and day out to pay the car payments and house payments? Why should you mow your own yard and take your vacation to paint your home? Why wash your own car and scrub your floors? Why feed your children and care for your parents and help your kids with homework and attend the school functions and church programs with your family? Slavery is now owned and maintained by the elected in Washington with programs for each state to dole out the welfare for refusing to work and refusing birth control. Who gives a damn about doing what is right? No one is entitled in America. Who eats the free food every month available on the EBT cards and snap programs. If you refuse birth control you will refuse to feed your offspring.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ole Miss Sucks 4 hr What Is Next 50
Daily Journal Old Myth 22 hr Oxford Daily 6
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour 22 hr marketing 1
The Djournal has failed. Tue Uneducated 243
Mayor Promises Tue Tupelo Crimes 18
The Washington Crimes Tue Relax and Enjoy 7
Mississippi State Mon The Future Is Now 7
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC