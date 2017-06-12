Two suspects wanted in Waffle House shooting
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday, titled Two suspects wanted in Waffle House shooting. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers arrived at the Waffle House location where shots had been fired inside the establishment. Two victims of the shooting are currently being treated at North Mississippi Medical Center.
#1 Yesterday
Tupelo is now the little Memphis with shootings daily. This restaurant is near the hospital so the ambulances did not have far to go. Who pays for the hospital and doctor costs? Those who work for a living and pay health premiums pay for the thug health care.
#2 Yesterday
Why should you and your spouse work day in and day out to pay the car payments and house payments? Why should you mow your own yard and take your vacation to paint your home? Why wash your own car and scrub your floors? Why feed your children and care for your parents and help your kids with homework and attend the school functions and church programs with your family? Slavery is now owned and maintained by the elected in Washington with programs for each state to dole out the welfare for refusing to work and refusing birth control. Who gives a damn about doing what is right? No one is entitled in America. Who eats the free food every month available on the EBT cards and snap programs. If you refuse birth control you will refuse to feed your offspring.
