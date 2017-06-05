Two challengers best incumbents in campaign cash
There are 16 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday Jun 4, titled Two challengers best incumbents in campaign cash. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Ward 6 Democratic candidate K.C. Grist has collected a haul of about $7,300 since her campaign began, according to financial reports filed with the Tupelo City Clerk early last week. Her Republican opponent, incumbent Mike Bryan, lags only a little behind.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Sunday Jun 4
It is a big farce that candidates are judged by the money they collect. Representing the citizen is not about campaign contributions. In fact it goes against equality under the law.
|
#2 Sunday Jun 4
Money does not elect anyone in Tupelo. If you are on the city payroll and get beat running for an elected position, the only losers are the taxpayers who work to feed their own children. Just what Tupelo needs is another liberal democrat for the mayor to suck up to. Caldwell's are history lessons in Tupelo. After all these years, Tupelo voted against the Jr Jack and elected a democrat but Tupelo is a republican town. If less than 20 % of the voters get out to vote the election should be thrown out and no ward representative is needed.
|
#3 Sunday Jun 4
Who are the big donors? Their own families are buying voters? This was an article to reflect the daily journal being a liberal democrat as usual. Why not report who donated the money? The daily journal is a corrupt failed paper.
|
#4 Sunday Jun 4
The mayor hired the democrat employee and Bryant was thorn and a Caldwell will be a rubber stamp.
|
#5 Sunday Jun 4
This is a tie for the biggest ego of two nothings but BS. Of course, the daily journal will always be for a democrat and a female. The paper is basically LGBTQ and Old Miss. Tupelo is a very predictable other than the next murder and neighbor criminals at large.
|
#6 Sunday Jun 4
If the democrats can get the these two seats, the next mayor will be a black democrat already hand picked and getting paid like these two democrats. Hull is on the paper's payroll and the Caldwell girl works for the mayor downtown. Tupelo deserves a full slate of democrats including a black mayor. It is the little Memphis of Mississippi. Take a close look at what Nettie has demanded for sidewalks and basketball courts in her 16 years of threatening Tupelo. Tupelo is getting what it deserves but the few wealthy families will get their pockets filled regardless. It is a control game of wealth accumulation. Why not get your part of the taxes in your bank account instead of moving to Saltillo.
|
#7 Sunday Jun 4
As usual the daily journal fails to name the donors. How much of these pennies were paid to the daily journal for advertising. Effective advertising is TV. No one reads the daily journal and less that 20 % of the voters will go get out to vote so every elected official is a minority in Tupelo. Less that 20 % of the voters elected the mayor for a second term. Apathy and poverty go hand in hand. No one gives a damn about Tupelo politics unless it keeps the money in your pocket. Politics as usual in Tupelo including the chief, the high school principal and downtown on main.
|
#8 18 hrs ago
Mike is the only man for the job. The last thing Tupelo needs is another liberal democrat in city hall. Mike has earned his job and is the only council person who will disagree with Nettie and Jason. The mayor has decided Mike needs to go so he pays someone to run for council for another rubber stamp. Nettie will retire finally.
|
#9 18 hrs ago
Tupelo Thugs do not vote. Less than 20 % of the registered voters re-elected the mayor and less than that will elect another council person. Thugs do not register and thugs do not vote in Tupelo. Thugs register for entitlements and never are counted in the census. Tupelo is 65% thugs. No one cares who is mayor nor on the council in Tupelo. If the liberal news media would ignore the elected similar to the mayor and council ignoring the real problems in Tupelo, then no one would know what the mayor and council do to waste the tax funds. The newsless paperboys and girls are overbearing thugs daily and no one trust the daily for news.
|
#10 17 hrs ago
Tupelo has elected its own version of Obama for another four years with a stacked deck of council people to lead Tupelo to its first black mayor in the next election. The mayor will announce his running for President and Nettie will be his secretary of offense if elected.
|
#11 16 hrs ago
The losers in Tupelo are the working taxpaying families trying to pay their bills every month. The winners are the elected democrat mayor and his hand picked council of democrats. Nothing will be done about Tupelo major problems for the next four years. It will be business as usual as the mayor and council ignore the problems and waste more tax funds playing games and drinking a few cold ones down on main. It is a game of politics and the propaganda daily urinal.
|
#12 12 hrs ago
Voted in ward 4 before 12 noon and was the 28th person to vote. Wow now thug is some apathy in Tupelo. Who cares who is elected? Nothing going to change the decline in Tupelo.
|
#13 11 hrs ago
GOOD
|
#14 6 hrs ago
BEST is Beard.
|
#15 4 hrs ago
Only two hundred voted for Nettie. Apathy and poverty caused by politics in Tupelo. Another liberal democrat as supported by the mayor and hired by the mayor will be another rubber stamp like Nettie.
|
#16 4 hrs ago
Every year Tupelo goes down hill, these last few years have been really bad. The crime went from unsolved car thieves to a murder every week.
It's obvious no Mayor wants to, or can escape Tupelo politics.
The number one thing Tupelo needs is a serious Police Chief, with experience other than media PR and feel good djournal stories.
It's flat out dangerous in Tupelo now.
After getting a handle on the crime, the City council needs an overhaul. The whole City Government has been infiltrated with individuals and their cohorts getting rich on projects, all scared to lose their Pensions and power.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daily Journal Old Myth
|4 hr
|Mississippi Baseball
|2
|Tupelo Thugs
|4 hr
|Lol
|2
|Ole Miss Sucks
|6 hr
|Freeze Gone
|36
|Executive Leader
|12 hr
|Chamber Head
|1
|The Washington Crimes
|16 hr
|Wicker Email
|2
|Baseball News
|16 hr
|Super Bulldogs
|7
|The Djournal has failed.
|17 hr
|Newspaper Daily
|235
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC