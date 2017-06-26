Tupelo swearing-in set for Thursday

There are 8 comments on the Newms360.com story from Saturday, titled Tupelo swearing-in set for Thursday. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Jason Shelton will mark the beginning of his second term as mayor much as he did the start of his first, with an inauguration ceremony in East Tupelo, the region he has called home for much of his life. Shelton and the seven sitting members of the City Council will all take their oath of office for terms of service during a Thursday ceremony at the Elvis Presley Birthplace Museum.

#1 Sunday
Wasted money. He had one and does not need a second.
Leaders

Tupelo, MS

#2 Sunday
When will the divorce be final? The daily journal will not make a big splash about the next relation of their famous mayor. Everyone knew the all the taxpayer funded vacations were wifeless but always with a friend of some sort. Were you surprised?
Oaths

Tupelo, MS

#3 Sunday
Nothing can be parted when never together. The mayor will have to adjust to a mayor's pay instead of a doctor's.
CutARibbon

Memphis, TN

#4 Yesterday
I'd like to know who voted for this clown again? Bet even his insignificant other was smarter than that.
Press Conference

Tupelo, MS

#5 Yesterday
The mayor's full time public relations person wanted everyone to know a week in advance for this swearing in. Swearing has become the daily practice by the taxpayers in Tupelo.
Marriage Counseling

Tupelo, MS

#6 18 hrs ago
I do?
Death Do Us Part

Tupelo, MS

#7 49 min ago
Oaths have no meaning in Tupelo. Oaths get your best photos published in the daily paper but have no value to anyone. The hand on the bible has no lasting effect in Tupelo.
For better or Worse

Tupelo, MS

#8 44 min ago
Vowed and recorded in the eyes of the lord for the election.
