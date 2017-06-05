Tupelo council eyes cameras for Theron Nichols park
The Tupelo City Council could spend around $35,000 to install surveillance cameras in a south Tupelo park that was the scene of a December 2016 shooting. During a work session Tuesday, Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings asked the council to consider installing nine cameras in Theron Nichols Park.
#1 Friday Jun 2
Big brother can not tame the monkeys?
#2 Friday Jun 2
Videos of thieves burglarizing stores in Tupelo have never paid the owner back a dime of his losses. The basketball players at the taxpayer provided parks all carry guns in their NBA shorts and will shoot out the cameras every week. How stupid can Tupelo be wasting taxpayer funds on more thugs playing basketball. The parks should be closed if there is a shooting in any park. Stop the give always and free stuff and close any city park that has shootings. Close them and the rats will move back to a memphis. Nettie has invited this type of activity in her park. Close down the thugs.
#3 Friday Jun 2
After the first shooting or knife fight, the parks should be closed for a minimum of one year. Where there is no discipline and parental involvement why should the working taxpayers continue to fund the misuse of taxpayer property. The mayor nor council own the city property. The taxpayers own Tupelo. When the working taxpayers have some say so in Tupelo then they might take an interest in the cleaning up the town. Presently, the mayor and most council members bow down to Nettie and her useless needs for sidewalks to the mall and cameras in her park to go with better lights. The working taxpayers need to take their town back or Tupelo will continue to decline for declines. It is for certain that the present mayor will be long forgotten before Tupelo improves anything with cameras and lights for the basketball courts. Apathy and poverty leaves no hope and little leadership.
#4 Saturday Jun 3
The council and mayor have become the big joke in Tupelo. Everyone is laughing at such a folly. Camera have never stopped any shoot out nor robbery nor burglary in Tupelo. The police have videos to watch everyday with more thugs burglarizing a store or home. They all look a like even with no mask nor hoods. Why wear a hood in the summer time?
#5 Sunday
The thugs in Tupelo and downtown main street are the two tax drains in Tupelo. The next bright idea coming out of the council meetings is Nettie recommending that her gumtree park be heated and cooled like the swimming pool for the few visitors. It appears that Nettie is a rubber stamp on the convention visitors bureau board. It is a catered affair with food. How do you think the visitors bureau will waste another million or two this year? How bad are your streets and neighborhoods?
#6 Sunday
The council is blind and Tupelo is run by a hand picked committee of the mayor family or friends. How many committees are making all the decisions and spending all the taxes with their fake boards of directors. Does the mayor have any say so downtown on main street? Apparently not cause he promised to do something about downtown main street spending and spending and downtown is still dead after 25 years of waste. Have a cold one to go with a fake Elvis.
#7 Sunday
The Education Action Group Foundation reported on Wednesday a review of teachers’ compensation in one New York school district—Central Islip Public Schools, a public-school district in Long Island—found the 534 teachers earned more than $64 million in salaries alone, averaging $121,261 per teacher.
