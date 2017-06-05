Tupelo council eyes cameras for Thero...

Tupelo council eyes cameras for Theron Nichols park

There are 7 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday Jun 2, titled Tupelo council eyes cameras for Theron Nichols park. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The Tupelo City Council could spend around $35,000 to install surveillance cameras in a south Tupelo park that was the scene of a December 2016 shooting. During a work session Tuesday, Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings asked the council to consider installing nine cameras in Theron Nichols Park.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Crime against freedom

Tupelo, MS

#1 Friday Jun 2
Big brother can not tame the monkeys?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Higher Taxes

Tupelo, MS

#2 Friday Jun 2
Videos of thieves burglarizing stores in Tupelo have never paid the owner back a dime of his losses. The basketball players at the taxpayer provided parks all carry guns in their NBA shorts and will shoot out the cameras every week. How stupid can Tupelo be wasting taxpayer funds on more thugs playing basketball. The parks should be closed if there is a shooting in any park. Stop the give always and free stuff and close any city park that has shootings. Close them and the rats will move back to a memphis. Nettie has invited this type of activity in her park. Close down the thugs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cop Out

Tupelo, MS

#3 Friday Jun 2
After the first shooting or knife fight, the parks should be closed for a minimum of one year. Where there is no discipline and parental involvement why should the working taxpayers continue to fund the misuse of taxpayer property. The mayor nor council own the city property. The taxpayers own Tupelo. When the working taxpayers have some say so in Tupelo then they might take an interest in the cleaning up the town. Presently, the mayor and most council members bow down to Nettie and her useless needs for sidewalks to the mall and cameras in her park to go with better lights. The working taxpayers need to take their town back or Tupelo will continue to decline for declines. It is for certain that the present mayor will be long forgotten before Tupelo improves anything with cameras and lights for the basketball courts. Apathy and poverty leaves no hope and little leadership.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Laughing Matter

Tupelo, MS

#4 Saturday Jun 3
The council and mayor have become the big joke in Tupelo. Everyone is laughing at such a folly. Camera have never stopped any shoot out nor robbery nor burglary in Tupelo. The police have videos to watch everyday with more thugs burglarizing a store or home. They all look a like even with no mask nor hoods. Why wear a hood in the summer time?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Taxing

Tupelo, MS

#5 Sunday
The thugs in Tupelo and downtown main street are the two tax drains in Tupelo. The next bright idea coming out of the council meetings is Nettie recommending that her gumtree park be heated and cooled like the swimming pool for the few visitors. It appears that Nettie is a rubber stamp on the convention visitors bureau board. It is a catered affair with food. How do you think the visitors bureau will waste another million or two this year? How bad are your streets and neighborhoods?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Blind

Tupelo, MS

#6 Sunday
The council is blind and Tupelo is run by a hand picked committee of the mayor family or friends. How many committees are making all the decisions and spending all the taxes with their fake boards of directors. Does the mayor have any say so downtown on main street? Apparently not cause he promised to do something about downtown main street spending and spending and downtown is still dead after 25 years of waste. Have a cold one to go with a fake Elvis.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Real teachers cost

Tupelo, MS

#7 Sunday
The Education Action Group Foundation reported on Wednesday a review of teachers’ compensation in one New York school district—Central Islip Public Schools, a public-school district in Long Island—found the 534 teachers earned more than $64 million in salaries alone, averaging $121,261 per teacher.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Djournal has failed. 11 min One Decent Paper 232
Mississippi State 50 min Record Setters 2
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... 1 hr Fat Cats 7
Ole Miss Sucks 1 hr No Usa Players 33
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace 13 hr Press Conference 10
Daniel Berry 13 hr On Stage 5
News Convenience store food has come a long way Sun fat cats 5
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC