Thompson Machinery continues investme...

Thompson Machinery continues investment in region

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

After recently expanding its new rental operations in Tupelo, Thompson Machinery has launched The Cat Rental Store at its Columbus facility, near the Golden Triangle Airport. "The growth of our rental operations gives us the opportunity to serve new customers with various equipment needs, " said Area Sales Manager Tom Simmonds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Litter 1 hr Tupelo Poop 1
Daniel Berry 1 hr Elvis Clone 2
State Records 1 hr You Got That Right 3
News No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re... 1 hr Guns and Freedom 10
Ole Miss Sucks 2 hr Whotty Tooty 31
News Getting their fill 2 hr Fat Foods 4
The Djournal has failed. 3 hr Bad Roads 223
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Lee County was issued at June 02 at 6:28AM CDT

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC