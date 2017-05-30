Thompson Machinery continues investment in region
After recently expanding its new rental operations in Tupelo, Thompson Machinery has launched The Cat Rental Store at its Columbus facility, near the Golden Triangle Airport. "The growth of our rental operations gives us the opportunity to serve new customers with various equipment needs, " said Area Sales Manager Tom Simmonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Litter
|1 hr
|Tupelo Poop
|1
|Daniel Berry
|1 hr
|Elvis Clone
|2
|State Records
|1 hr
|You Got That Right
|3
|No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re...
|1 hr
|Guns and Freedom
|10
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|Whotty Tooty
|31
|Getting their fill
|2 hr
|Fat Foods
|4
|The Djournal has failed.
|3 hr
|Bad Roads
|223
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC