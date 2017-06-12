The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour

The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour

The Weeknd has just announced new dates for his Starboy world tour, which is supported by Tupelo, Mississippi rap duo Rae Sremmurd. The new leg of 'The Legend of the Fall' kicks off in Pennsylvania in September and finishes off in Perth, Australia on December 14. Check out the dates below.

