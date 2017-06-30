Supreme Court gives Edmonds new trial
A man wrongfully convicted for his brother-in-law's murder 14 years ago may still be legally entitled to compensation from the state for time he spent in prison. A Mississippi State Supreme Court opinion published Thursday ruled 27-year-old Tyler Edmonds, formerly of West Point, had the right to have his pursuit for $200,000 in damages heard in a jury trial, reversing an Oktibbeha County Circuit Court ruling from 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's in charge at the Light Dept. ?
|10 hr
|Rod Knox
|8
|LGBTQ Ban
|13 hr
|Downtown Main Street
|10
|Tupelo Crime Map
|13 hr
|Journal Joke
|6
|Mayor divorced
|13 hr
|USA Today Daily
|24
|The Djournal has failed.
|13 hr
|USA Today
|269
|Fairpark Spending
|13 hr
|Downtown Spending
|2
|Fireworks
|Wed
|You Know Who
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC