Supreme Court gives Edmonds new trial

A man wrongfully convicted for his brother-in-law's murder 14 years ago may still be legally entitled to compensation from the state for time he spent in prison. A Mississippi State Supreme Court opinion published Thursday ruled 27-year-old Tyler Edmonds, formerly of West Point, had the right to have his pursuit for $200,000 in damages heard in a jury trial, reversing an Oktibbeha County Circuit Court ruling from 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.