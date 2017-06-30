Supreme Court gives Edmonds new trial

Supreme Court gives Edmonds new trial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A man wrongfully convicted for his brother-in-law's murder 14 years ago may still be legally entitled to compensation from the state for time he spent in prison. A Mississippi State Supreme Court opinion published Thursday ruled 27-year-old Tyler Edmonds, formerly of West Point, had the right to have his pursuit for $200,000 in damages heard in a jury trial, reversing an Oktibbeha County Circuit Court ruling from 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's in charge at the Light Dept. ? 10 hr Rod Knox 8
LGBTQ Ban 13 hr Downtown Main Street 10
Tupelo Crime Map 13 hr Journal Joke 6
Mayor divorced 13 hr USA Today Daily 24
The Djournal has failed. 13 hr USA Today 269
Fairpark Spending 13 hr Downtown Spending 2
Fireworks Wed You Know Who 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC