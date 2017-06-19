Sidewalk Chalk samples eclectic sound...

Sidewalk Chalk samples eclectic sound in Tupelo

Thursday Jun 22

From left, Rico Sisney, Maggie Vagle, Sam Trump, David Ben-Porat, Charlie Coffeen and Josh Rosen are Sidewalk Chalk, a hip-hop/jazz-blend band from Chicago. They'll perform at the Blue Canoe in Tupelo on Friday.

Tupelo, MS

