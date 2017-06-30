Shelton talks past influences, future ambitions
In 2013, Jason Shelton's election as the 28th mayor of Tupelo vaulted him into the record books. Taking office at 37, he became one of the city's youngest mayors within memory, the first mayor from East Tupelo and the first Democratic mayor in almost 30 years.
The poverty and crime have gotten worse. The main reason for increased sales tax collected is the storm recovery. Tupelo has lost its middle class to thugs.
Who will be the next blonde in the campaign? Me thinks the mayor is just a little too liberal for Tupelo's finest to swallow. Oops who mows what is normal getting down on main?
When you are a liberal but elected by the blind conservatives in Tupelo, you are nothing but a politician in sheeps clothing doing what you are told to do by the downtowners eating watermelon with a red face and a to go cup.
His career will be as short lived as his marriage. Mississippi is a republican state and Tupelo is a republican town but the vote for the mayor and councilwas less than 20 % and the republican party has yet to recover from the damage done by the Reed Pitts reign. No one gives a damn about Tupelo's past nor future. Tupelo is declining each day that passes. The food and beverage tax will never sustain a little town with no leadership and a disaster downtown on main street. No one is running the town so it is one fire after the other for the mayor and council to put out. No one has has any management skills and Nettie is a constant threat so the council generally goes along with the mayor trying to keep the protesters off the streets.
Do you have any year-to-year poverty and crime statistics to back that up?
Newcomers are in the dark reading the daily paperboys talk about so much good in the region. The attempt is to blend Tupelo's crime and blight and white flight in with the growth and success of other towns in northeast Mississippi. Create has bought USA Today to improve the quality of your life. LOL LOL LOL
Talk is cheap and marriage is hard work. Which is the easy way out? More talk and the road ends in Tupelo. Mississippi is a republican state. When the attorney general runs for governor and gets beat, there will be no democrats in office in Mississippi. The rumors are rampant in Tupelo.
If there are statistics to back up the claim that crime and poverty have increased, then point me to them. The facts are independent of how a newspaper may or may not try to gloss over them.
The fact is that Tupelo hired a consultant from Memphis to duplicate the blight and the plan has worked very well for the past 20 years. The plan was to spend all the taxes on downtown main street and ignore the neighborhoods and other shopping areas. The plans were to convert downtown main street to alcohol alleys and the new sidewalks to park motorcycle gangs and provide to go cups for casual shopping. The stores all close at 5 but the drinking continues until the cops show up. Facts are facts and of course the crime rate is similar to Memphis but on a smaller scale but per capita crime is the same. Facts are not published in Tupelo's USA Today. CDF has all the facts and the visitors bureau spends all the tourism taxes on nothing you can see. All the catered meals are very obvious however sitting in the luxury offices daily.
That's pretty funny. How can you have statistics when the town hides them?
First off all the robberies and auto thefts are unreported because the officers are instructed to write doors were unsecured.
Second, Iets just read a quote.-- "Chief Bart Aguirre said he’s not sure why his numbers didn’t show up in the UCR. He said Tupelo has recently switched reporting software and that he didn’t realize his numbers hadn’t registered."--
Third, the Mayor himself has created a task force in his words "due to the increase in gun violence."
With only two hands its amazing how you've covered your eyes and ears at the same time.
