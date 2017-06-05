School nurses grab class time
More than two dozen school nurses spent the day brushing up on diabetes, heart disease and building enthusiasm for vegetables at the School Nurse Conference at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo. "We want to get knowledge out to school nurses to help the health of children in our region," said Sonya Holcomb, veteran school nurse who now serves as a NMMC community health nurse.
