Saltillo women channels grief to create showplace
Jennie Lynn Johnson and her late husband built their home in Saltillo in the 1960s, but it wasn't until 1987 that she tackled the yard, turning it into a showplace. A statue on the back patio cradles succulents as annuals and perennials bloom nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bo Wallace Drunk
|8 hr
|NCAA
|4
|Daily Journal Old Myth
|9 hr
|Questionable Char...
|11
|Tupelo council eyes cameras for Theron Nichols ...
|10 hr
|Close The Parks
|13
|Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ...
|10 hr
|R I P
|2
|Mayor divorced
|10 hr
|Democrat Liberals
|6
|The Djournal has failed.
|15 hr
|Paperboys Sissies
|253
|Tesla charge stations at Barnes Crossing Mall
|15 hr
|Hydrogen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC