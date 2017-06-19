Saltillo women channels grief to crea...

Saltillo women channels grief to create showplace

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Newms360.com

Jennie Lynn Johnson and her late husband built their home in Saltillo in the 1960s, but it wasn't until 1987 that she tackled the yard, turning it into a showplace. A statue on the back patio cradles succulents as annuals and perennials bloom nearby.

