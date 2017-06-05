Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by July

Tupelo-based Renasant Corp. last week announced shareholders of Metropolitan BancGroup, Inc. voted to approve a merger of Metropolitan and Renasant. Renasant says the merger is expected to be complete on July 1. The Tupelo-based banking firm is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol: RNST, and says it expects the merger to expand its market share, earnings growth and profitability.

