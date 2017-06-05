Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be c...

Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by July

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Tupelo-based Renasant Corp. last week announced shareholders of Metropolitan BancGroup, Inc. voted to approve a merger of Metropolitan and Renasant. Renasant says the merger is expected to be complete on July 1. The Tupelo-based banking firm is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol: RNST, and says it expects the merger to expand its market share, earnings growth and profitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Promises 3 hr Waffled 16
Ole Miss Sucks 4 hr New Coaches 46
The Djournal has failed. 4 hr Failure 241
The Washington Crimes 4 hr Christianity 5
Tim birmingham 11 hr Beware 1
Furniture Cheap 22 hr Cheap Furniture 1
News Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ... 23 hr Home for Elvis 1
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC