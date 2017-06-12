Rae Sremmurd Bring 'Swang' to the 'Tonight Show'
Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd perform "Swang" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 7, 2017. Swae Lee celebrated his 24th birthday alongside Rae Sremmurd band mate Slim Jxmmi with a special performance of "Swang" on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Promises
|5 hr
|More Shooting
|17
|Ole Miss Sucks
|5 hr
|Rags to Riches
|48
|Mississippi State
|7 hr
|The Future Is Now
|7
|The Washington Crimes
|11 hr
|Catholicrapist
|6
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|14 hr
|marketing
|1
|The Djournal has failed.
|19 hr
|Failure
|241
|Tim birmingham
|Sun
|Beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC