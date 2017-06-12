Rae Sremmurd Bring 'Swang' to the 'Tonight Show'

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd perform "Swang" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 7, 2017. Swae Lee celebrated his 24th birthday alongside Rae Sremmurd band mate Slim Jxmmi with a special performance of "Swang" on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.