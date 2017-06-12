New Elvis Presley box set to include ...

New Elvis Presley box set to include songs recorded during 1955

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley looking down in 1955. A new collection of previously unreleased songs to be released this summer will feature cuts recorded in Houston in March 1955.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daily Journal Old Myth 3 hr Oxford Daily 6
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour 3 hr marketing 1
News Two suspects wanted in Waffle House shooting 8 hr No Way 2
The Djournal has failed. 8 hr Uneducated 243
Ole Miss Sucks 8 hr Daily Journal 49
Mayor Promises 9 hr Tupelo Crimes 18
The Washington Crimes 9 hr Relax and Enjoy 7
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC