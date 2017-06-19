Mid-South Congressman who dodged gunfire talks about D.C. shooting
Four people were injured Monday morning when James Hodgkinson, 66-year-old from Chicago, opened fire on a group of Congressmen, aides, and lobbyists practicing for a charity baseball game. Kelly spent 30 years serving in the Mississippi National Guard.
#1 Saturday Jun 17
The congressman will now have a daily carry 45 pistol. He is in more danger playing baseball in Washington than serving in the military. Now he will be able to shoot back and protect himself and others around him on the ball field. The message is to work instead of play in Washington. Politics is nothing but a game that pays very well for life.
#2 Saturday Jun 17
The congress should take target lessons instead of batting practice. Hey, all the republicans bashers are not all paid by the media to bash daily in the news, There are crazy people who are not newspaper boys daily, Blowing a congressman daily?
#3 Saturday Jun 17
Afterwards the politicians declared the shooter a coward, lol. Guess they have to lie to themselves about their vulnerability, but hey why not they lie about everything else.
#4 Saturday Jun 17
Turn Fox News off your mind has been raped by the GOP it's all a bunch lies to sell fear, Trump is mental and is headed out the door after 2 fed investigation for him and his son in law, and his team of misfits so take your blinders off as the Russians did interfere in our elections and trump got piss on by hookers (yes) it's true. 6647
#5 Saturday Jun 17
The intelligent and highly qualified among both parties rush to the sidelines when finding a candidate for the Whitehouse is discussed. Donald Trump was among the least qualified on the stage at Republican debates and there was a great deal of competition for worst of the bunch. Donald Trump's base of support seeks a tyrant who agrees with them and promises to 'kick ass and take names' on the issues of starving the poor(blacks) into submission, giving states the right to return to Jim Crow law, allowing states to use education funds to support christian academies, supporting the states rights to establish legal systems based on fundamentalist christianity and in Mississippi especially they want a government that is WHITE-LARGE AND IN CHARGE that doesn't have to answer to Washington for anything while continueing to receive federal aid.
But what Trump will give them is a good dog and pony show with excuses about RINOs and democrats standing in his way. He will, however, sign every tax cut and weapons bill to make the Real Republicans more wealthy. Of course he'll convince his mob of supporters that a 2nd term will give him the opportunity to take care of all his promises.
For anyone interested just seacth for the opinions of his biographer and the bankers who dug him out of bankruptcy.
#6 Saturday Jun 17
Y'all must be in middle school. The democrat republican battle is like watching a football game, you're all a bunch of tools cheering for the label. These clowns switch teams and get traded, all the while keeping the people at odds against each other.
It's easy to control a divided nation, and I'm sure y'all are so brainwashed and ingrained that you won't accept that truth.
They're all getting rich, they're all stealing your rights and they're all laughing.
All people want the same thing, Freedom.
The slight difference between the "free" stuff tallied out still doesn't even touch the salaries and tax grabbing salaries of the politicians.
Y'all keep fighting each other, I'll sit and watch my pension quadruple my annual salary increase and when I retire at 48, 25 years before you retards you'll still be in denial.
Why can I say this? Because you want to be so right so bad you will ignore the truth work and complain until you retire with 1/4 of what I made in half the time.
Y'all deserve to slave at the polls, you can't figure out the big picture, and for that you will grind away for years.
#7 Sunday Jun 18
LOL Work to be free? LOL
#8 Sunday Jun 18
Middle school and on social security and retirement from the state of Mississippi at 80% of the highest 4 years pay has its limits and then the 13th check comes at Christmas and here we go on another cruise after another new car trade. Wasting our lives away traveling the globe while you keep the social security kitty fed. Enjoy.
