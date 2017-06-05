Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Si...

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

Read more: The Greenville Sun

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 35 years. The plane sold for $430,000 in late May at a California event featuring celebrity memorabilia, GWS Auctions Inc. said.

