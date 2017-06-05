J. Britt Lighting is honored for exce...

J. Britt Lighting is honored for excellence by Home Accents Today magazine

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Residential and commercial lighting source J. Britt Lighting in Tupelo has been named one of Home Accents Today's 50 Retail Stars for 2017 by editors of the trade magazine for the home accents industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Djournal has failed. 2 hr Lost the Election 237
Daily Journal Old Myth 2 hr Baseball Records 3
Larry Page got a VD so wach out 7 hr Niii 4
News Comments 12 hr Government Rentals 3
Gary (deezy)Davidson. 13 hr davey timez 4
Ole Miss Sucks 22 hr Pants Down 41
News Two challengers best incumbents in campaign cash Wed Cash 18
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC