J. Britt Lighting is honored for excellence by Home Accents Today magazine
Residential and commercial lighting source J. Britt Lighting in Tupelo has been named one of Home Accents Today's 50 Retail Stars for 2017 by editors of the trade magazine for the home accents industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
