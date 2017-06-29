Harrington, Branch score high with Miss Mississippi Pageant
While Saturday's pageant saw Miss Vicksburg Anne Elizabeth Buys take home the title of Miss Mississippi for the next year, locally, two other contestants walked away feeling like winners. Miss Dixie Holly Harrington of Tupelo and Miss All-America City Asya Branch of Booneville took home honors of being first and fourth runners-up to Buys, respectively.
