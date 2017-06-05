Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
Elvis tribute artist David Allen, from Addison, Texas, reaches out and touches the face of the "Elvis at 13" statue as he and the other 18 tribute artists tour the Elvis Presley Birthplace on Friday afternoon in Tupelo. Elvis tribute artist, Gabriel Sanders, from McAdams, strikes his best pose as he and the other 18 tribute artists circle the "Elvis at 13" statue for a 360 degree photo.
#1 Saturday Jun 3
The taxpayers fund the down main street association who interns pays a few fake Elvis's to roanoke around Tupelo for a day or two a year for a photo shoot or two for the daily paperboys. The truth is that downtown Tupelo is dead as Elvis. The last big crowd spending money downtown was at green popular Miss Alabama fair back in the good times downtown Tupelo. The to go cups and free alcohol at city hall has not help the attendance. Anyone remembering Elvis is too old to cut the mustard and does not hear rap.
#2 Saturday Jun 3
The daily journal camera boy is also a fake Elvis and just happened to be at the shotgun house where the poor Presley's left for Memphis. Anything in the daily paper is a fake.
#3 Saturday Jun 3
Men on main street downtown hold hands while acting straight. Tupelo downtown is wide open and buysexuals make their choices in life.
#4 Saturday Jun 3
The Elvis house may have a few visitors a year but the festive is wasting taxpayer funds abandoned taking funds from the convention bureau. Tupelo downtowners that are provided a great lively hood at the cost of the working taxpayer. There is no truth reported in Tupelo about the extreme costs of alcohol parties downtown on main street. Tupelo is a tourist trap for the taxpayers.
#5 Sunday
The will never be another Elvis and regardless of how much the taxpayers in Tupelo are burdened with higher taxes for another group of fake Elvis's, the king is dead. Elvis did not approve of Tupelo's using of his name nor his success for a beer fest downtown on main street. The fences and plastic tarps surrounding city hall is tacky and ugly. With all the money Tupelo pays for the Elvis festive promotion why not hire someone with a some good taste. The Elvis festival and Memphis wrestling have the same following. Why do poor people pay for fakes acting out a script. Tacky downtown main street Tupelo.
#6 Sunday
The mayor and council have no idea of the amount of tax funds paid out to a few singers and fake Elvis's. Who audits the downtown beer parties in Tupelo? How much cash is reported? Who sleeps with Elvis?
#7 Sunday
My how Tupelo honored Elvis when he was alive and never let Tupelo use him for a few tourist taxes for what? Do the tourists pay for the road potholes? Most of the tourism taxes are paid by residents who work and pay all the taxes in Tupelo. Downtown spends the taxes on downtown and nice offices for a few employees or a swimming pool for visitors or new seats in the arena for visitors. Why live in Tupelo? There is no reason and white flight continues to blight the neighborhoods. Look at West Jackson slow slow progress. Nothing has changed on West Jackson other than two more murdered.
#8 Sunday
Elvis's home is Memphis where he became famous. He was nothing in Tupelo where there are thousands of poor Elvis's today. Everyone wants to be buried where they call home. Tupelo has promoted itself but Elvis is buried at this home in Memphis. Tupelo has no home. Take the media out of Tupelo and you have no Elvis.
#9 Yesterday
How much are the fake Elvis' paid by the taxpayers for a free weekend in Tupelo? The bud light truck was the only thing visible through the chain link fence around city hall. Does the festive look cheap and dirty to you? Is there X rated movies being shown downtown on main street? Elvis hid from Tupelo when he was alive but that was nearly 60 years ago. Rest in Peace. Money, drugs, fans. May he rest in peace from the scammers and promoters. Elvis stayed away from Tupelo for a good reason.
#10 Yesterday
Who coordinates the daily paperboy cameras with the Elvis promotion? Beware of propaganda in Tupelo searching for a few tourism dollars to spend on the convention bureau offices. Millions wasted on downtown for a few employees.
#11 6 hrs ago
Mostly no shows and fat cats downtown on main street. The arena was rented by Elvis but a handful of fake fans and a fake Elvis showed up for the Taxpayer funded party. Why?
