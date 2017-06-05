Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Public on This Day in '82
There are 1 comment on the Voice of America story from Wednesday Jun 7, titled Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Public on This Day in '82. In it, Voice of America reports that:
As a child growing up poor in Tupelo, Mississippi, Elvis Presley promised his parents that one day he would earn a lot of money and use it to buy the family a big house. He made good on that promise in 1957, when he bought Graceland for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Rags to riches by moving from Tupelo. Memphis was always Elvis's home but Tupelo tries to claim him for a few tourism taxes. 1957 was long long ago but Elvis is at home at Graceland. Using Elvis for the wrong reason haunts the city of Tupelo today. White flight continues from Tupelo. My Elvis rest in peace without being used. Home is where the heart is and Elvis is at home.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Washington Crimes
|1 hr
|Catholicrapist
|4
|Mayor Promises
|6 hr
|Bhroken Promises
|13
|Furniture Cheap
|7 hr
|Cheap Furniture
|1
|J. Britt Lighting is honored for excellence by ...
|12 hr
|Breaking News
|2
|Pyro's Fire Fresh Pizza opening next year at Tu... (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Another Flop
|8
|Local opinions on the Tupelo Children's Mansion
|12 hr
|Good Luck
|2
|Daily Journal Old Myth
|12 hr
|Tupelo Daily
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC