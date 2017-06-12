Downtown rail crossing closures expec...

Downtown rail crossing closures expected soon

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday, titled Downtown rail crossing closures expected soon.

Tony Gonzales, above and below, begins unloading detour and road closed signs Monday morning along South Green Street where closures are expected soon from ongoing work to railroad crossings across Tupelo. Tony Gonzales, above and below, begins unloading detour and road closed signs Monday morning along South Green Street where closures are expected soon from ongoing work to railroad crossings across Tupelo.

Expecting

Tupelo, MS

#1 2 hrs ago
The daily journal has no access to BNSF railroad repair crews. The freight hauler men pay no attention to a sissy paperboy full of opinions.
Tupelo, MS

