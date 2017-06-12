There are on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday, titled Downtown rail crossing closures expected soon. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Tony Gonzales, above and below, begins unloading detour and road closed signs Monday morning along South Green Street where closures are expected soon from ongoing work to railroad crossings across Tupelo. Tony Gonzales, above and below, begins unloading detour and road closed signs Monday morning along South Green Street where closures are expected soon from ongoing work to railroad crossings across Tupelo.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.