djr-2017-06-23-news-juniorpolicep3

djr-2017-06-23-news-juniorpolicep3

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Newms360.com

Walker Cary, 15, of Tupelo, holds out his arm as his fellow cadet, Jacob Waddley, 16, of Tupelo, practices putting on a tourniquet during first aid training at the Tupelo Police Department's Junior Police Academy in Tupelo Thursday morning. Above, Cadets attending the Junior Police Academy go through first aid training as they work with tourniquets on Thursday morning in Tupelo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LGBTQ Ban 6 hr old tree 2
Ole Miss Sucks 9 hr Sanctions 54
News Tupelo swearing-in set for Thursday 13 hr Marriage Counseling 6
News Advisory board to meet for first time 17 hr InTheKnow 3
News Sidewalk Chalk samples eclectic sound in Tupelo 19 hr Full House 1
Megapoop 19 hr Broadband 2
Tupelo Thugs 19 hr Sad Day Tupelo 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,614 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC