Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m. James Edwards, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of uttering a forgery, false pretense. A County Road 1282 Skyline woman said she left the house when a female suspect that she doesn't get along with came to visit others.

