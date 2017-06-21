Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Newms360.com

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m. James Edwards, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of uttering a forgery, false pretense. A County Road 1282 Skyline woman said she left the house when a female suspect that she doesn't get along with came to visit others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ALDI to build grocery store in Tupelo 4 hr Boxamus 14
Gary (deezy)Davidson. 4 hr davey timez 8
News Our Opinion: Strong persuasion needed in dealin... (Mar '16) 11 hr Go Swimming 20
Tupelo Thugs 14 hr Thug Festive 5
At Birth 17 hr Protected 4
Daily Journal Old Myth 17 hr Out of Closets 16
The Djournal has failed. 18 hr Old Miss Paper 255
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC