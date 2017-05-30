Crime Reports: Friday June 2
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m. Jason Atkinson, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon. A Tupelo man said he saw a female in a Buick pulled over on the Natchez Trace near Pontocola with apparent car trouble.
