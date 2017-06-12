Comments

The Department of Health's Tupelo regional office will be one of three that will remain open under a reorganizational plan announced late Monday by state Health Officer Mary Currier. In an effort to deal with budget cuts imposed by the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Phil Bryant, five of the regional offices, including the District 4 office in Starkville, will be closed.

