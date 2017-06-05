Comments
A senior living community, retail stores and restaurants are part of a proposed $50 million development on North Gloster Street. The project encompasses about 28 acres stretching from the west side of North Gloster Street - where a Comfort Suites hotel and a Sleep Inn hotel were located prior to being destroyed by the April 2014 tornado - toward Legion Lake.
