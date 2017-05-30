Camps open arts exploration
Gumtree Museum of Art, Pied Piper Players and Tupelo Community Theatre all will offer camps this summer to help kids stretch their skills in visual and performing arts. Next week, Gumtree will offer Children's Art camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum in downtown Tupelo.
