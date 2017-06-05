Body of 4th Illinois resident found after Mississippi crash
Searchers on Wednesday found the body of an Illinois woman who was missing after a sport utility vehicle carrying four people crashed more than a week ago in Mississippi. The body of Amber Smith, 24, of Streator, Illinois, was found at the Aberdeen Lock and Dam on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, said Carolyn Green, the coroner of Lee County, Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary (deezy)Davidson.
|1 hr
|davey timez
|3
|Comments
|3 hr
|Crime
|2
|New Elvis Presley box set to include songs reco...
|5 hr
|Marketing
|1
|Ole Miss Sucks
|7 hr
|Pants Down
|41
|The Djournal has failed.
|Wed
|No Good
|236
|Two challengers best incumbents in campaign cash
|Wed
|Cash
|18
|Mayor Promises
|Wed
|Four More Years
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC