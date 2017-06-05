Body of 4th Illinois resident found a...

Body of 4th Illinois resident found after Mississippi crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Searchers on Wednesday found the body of an Illinois woman who was missing after a sport utility vehicle carrying four people crashed more than a week ago in Mississippi. The body of Amber Smith, 24, of Streator, Illinois, was found at the Aberdeen Lock and Dam on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, said Carolyn Green, the coroner of Lee County, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary (deezy)Davidson. 1 hr davey timez 3
News Comments 3 hr Crime 2
News New Elvis Presley box set to include songs reco... 5 hr Marketing 1
Ole Miss Sucks 7 hr Pants Down 41
The Djournal has failed. Wed No Good 236
News Two challengers best incumbents in campaign cash Wed Cash 18
Mayor Promises Wed Four More Years 9
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC