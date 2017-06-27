Advisory board to meet for first time

Advisory board to meet for first time

There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Advisory board to meet for first time.

A police advisory board intended to serve as a point of contact between local citizens and city law enforcement plans to hold its first meeting. A panel of Tupelo residents appointed by the City Council and Mayor Jason Shelton will convene Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the community room of the Tupelo Police Department headquarters on Front Street.

Plans to Meet

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
Who cares? This committee will not be worth the cooling cost for the room nor the catered meal. The police chief has a job to do. If he does not do his job, the chief should retire now that he has his 4 years of highest pay for retirement benefits. Tupelo has a committee to blame for the council and mayor refusing to do their jobs. No one gets fired for not doing their jobs if the mayor appointed them. The only employees fire by the city are the working who earn their pay. Political hires never fail to survive with a raise every year.

Sam

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
It is bias to meet at the police building. You can not have freedom when the police are taping your conversation.

InTheKnow

Cave City, AR

#3 Yesterday
The boards a joke, it's powerless, and overseen by the crookedest cop on the force. You'll probably be stalked, beaten, or run outta town if you go in there with a legitimate complaint.
Catered

Tupelo, MS

#4 10 hrs ago
Who is the caterer downtown that gets paid thousands of dollars every month for feeding all the committees that run the town as well as all the retirement parties for city employees. Add a few catered meals per month for CDF and the visitors center and the monthly bill is easily $40,000 per month average. Now that is a taxpayer problem that is hidden in various budgets throughout the city.
Police Committee

Tupelo, MS

#5 9 hrs ago
The main topic for the police board to review is the ban of fried chicken and cold beer in Tupelo being sold in the convenience stores and KFC throughout Tupelo. The new sidewalks lead you to the store daily for more fried chicken and cold beer and the end results is more shooting and thieving and stabbing.
