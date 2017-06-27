There are on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Advisory board to meet for first time. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

A police advisory board intended to serve as a point of contact between local citizens and city law enforcement plans to hold its first meeting. A panel of Tupelo residents appointed by the City Council and Mayor Jason Shelton will convene Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the community room of the Tupelo Police Department headquarters on Front Street.

