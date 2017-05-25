Two killed in Highway 45 wreck

Two killed in Highway 45 wreck

There are 1 comment on the New Albany Gazette story from Thursday May 18, titled Two killed in Highway 45 wreck. In it, New Albany Gazette reports that:

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victims as Martha Smith, 75, of Tupelo, and Donald Watson, 62, of Guntown. The collision occurred around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 45, less than a mile north of the Barnes Crossing exit.

Martha

Tupelo, MS

#1 Thursday May 18
Driving takes a lot of attention. It does not happen when people are on drugs or using cell phones. People can be too old impaired to focus their attention to driving.
