TVA customers expected to see savings in June statements from fuel cost decrease
There are 30 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday May 19, titled TVA customers expected to see savings in June statements from fuel cost decrease. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
After a mild winter, temperatures are expected to be high this summer. Many will turn their thermostat down to combat the heat, which will require higher energy usage and cause high utility bills.
#1 Friday May 19
It is not savings it is reduced spending.
#2 Friday May 19
Colorado's unemployment rate, 2.3 percent, is nation's lowest for 2nd straight month.
#3 Friday May 19
“Hydroelectricity is the cheapest source of electricity in our generating portfolio because water is essentially free to us,” TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said.“The high usage periods use the most amount of hydroelectricity so that we can save the more expensive methods, like natural gas, for the other periods.”
You can say the same thing about solar PV and wind generation. There are no 'commodity' fuels used to generate power. So, why hasn't the CEO good ol' William D. Johnson who makes a compensation package of around $6.5 million dollars a year, steering TVA towards alternative energy generation with local and regional energy storage to replace fueled generation plants that use commodity fuels to generate their power? It's that good ol', "make hay while the sun shines" adage.
#4 Friday May 19
You can not say the same about solar and wind because they are too expensive to build and maintain. The pollution to make solar and wind that requires mining and lots of energy to make are rarely recovered. A dam can be paid for in less than 3 years as solar and the batteries are junked before the cost is recovered.
#5 Friday May 19
I really can't believe what you are saying. A dam is a very large earth moving project. One that takes a huge amount of equipment and man hours to 'create'. If maintained properly there are plenty of costs associated with removing sediment from the area to keep the storage and flow from the dam to an efficient level. Once again, equipment and man hour intensive costs. In YOUR mind, when is it that solar is 'junked' before the cost is recovered? There are technologies in use that can be scaled up for utility sized energy storage. Flow batteries are scalable, can be designed as redundant so the system doesn't have to be taken down to maintain and or replace components. Flow batteries can be rebuilt, something one cannot do with power generation plants that use commodity fuels. Right now solar PV and wind generation are cheaper to construct than fueled power generation. For the billions of dollars that it takes to build even a coal fired plant, you can construct large MWh generation facilities using wind turbines and or solar PV panels that use NO fuel. Solar PV panels in particular have proven to 'pay' for the energy used to make them within 2 to 3 years. As electric rates climb, solar PV pays for itself quicker with every raise in the electric rates. Too expensive to build and maintain would be your hydro electric project. Most of the hydro electric in the country is several decades old, if you put the project in at the dollar amount required for labor in the 1940's then look at the same project in 2017 dollars, there's your expensive.
#6 Friday May 19
You are a victim of marketing and government incentives. Beavers build dams. What power companies have to deal with is demand peaks and storage. They use extra nuclear power to pump water uphill so it can be used during peak. Coal electric cost six cents a Kwh nukes eight cents, hydro three cents, gas ten cents solar costs sixteen cents. What you are not counting is debt to both the environment and share holders. Look at the cost per KW demand and cost of system to provide on demand. Solar needs storage and sun. Hydro does not need sun and it provides extra navigation benefits and prevents flooding. It also lasts a lot longer than a collector and battery.
Research power company engineering. It is all about being reliable and profitable solar is neither.
#7 Saturday May 20
You still haven't answered the question. You throw out numbers that mean nothing. The DOE and EIA keeps such statistics and is showing for "Utility scale generation" that the elusive clean coal or coal with CCS is about $94 to $97 per MWh of generated power. Nuclear and coal are covering the $50 to $70 per MWh of generated product and there are wind generation farms that are selling power at $40 MWh. There are some contracted utility generation farms using solar PV that have been selling power for $29 per MWh. All utilities using ANY power generation will lose from 15 to 25% of the generated power through transformer losses getting the power from the generation plant to the ratepayers. Solar PV on one's home or business is generated and used right at the point of generation, much more efficient. You don't think nuclear, coal, hydro-electric haven't been subsidized for decades? Really, REALLY? YOU are a victim of fear. Fear that the talking heads of these utilities profit from when YOU believe their rhetoric. A guy that makes $6.5 million a year can't come up with a better excuse than, solar PV doesn't pay their fair share and the costs are passed on to ratepayers who have no solar PV or wind generation. YOU'RE letting him screw YOU out of your money.
#8 Saturday May 20
The people screwing others out of money is the federal government trying to create jobs and in 19 trillion in debt. the use inflation to tax the world. The cost of electricity is a combination of many things including interest rates, taxes, fuel, construction costs, maintenance, the number of hours of generation , demand needs, location, power line loss, transformer loss, conversion loss such as DC to ac on solar systems, storage, life of system, environmental impact, human impact, land area, etc.
If solar was economical people would be using it much more. fact is it is not the answer to global climate change of energy use by the masses. It has its place in remote sunny areas but is not feasible in today's world. Like fusion it may have a place in the future. The problem now is modern society using and wasting energy such as cars and trucks. Trains are more efficient and local businesses rather than world trade of manufactured goods. The over populated finite world has only enough resources for 2 billion people to live a middle class life as today we have 7 billion with 4 billion living on less than $3 a day each. The U.S. has 19Trillion debt and 200 trillion in unfunded obligations. The U.S. does not produce more than it imports and the components for solar are imported. That means more debt and less for the American people.
We need research for solutions not wishful thinking based on marketed BS.
#9 Saturday May 20
Yeah, there at people living on $3 a day or less. There was a time that I worked minimum wage of $1.75 an hour, so, YOUR point? Apparently money is not the real currency, it just makes 'things' easier to accumulate by buying them. When YOU promote solar systems as 'not feasible', you have shown your institutionalized bias and inexperience or non experience with solar PV or wind generation. In so called third world countries, just 125 watts of solar PV and a back up battery using D.C. to keep their cell phones charged and LED lights to illuminate their homes instead of burning kerosene for light, enhances their lives and health. Apparently you've never heard of ARRA? There are ARRA compliant solar PV systems available. A lie you tell yourself is the worst one you'll ever suffer.
"The cost of electricity is a combination of many things..." Putting solar PV on your roof takes no land, EIR filings, right of way fights in court. These are 'avoided costs' the utility doesn't have to pay. What's the cost of taking one's responsibility for their energy use and paying it forward by buying their own solar PV system? Average systems now are on the order of $30K installed for a grid tied system of right around 8KWp. So,$30K in the bank at a lousy 1% interest or getting rid of a $200 to $300 dollar a month electric bill. Where or where would be the best place for that $30K, in the bank or on your roof?
#10 Saturday May 20
You missed the list of demand and costs. 8 Kw system will not power a coffee pot at night. You still need the power company to use coal. So add the cost of the power company generators to that. So if you add generation at non peak consumption times it is only taking away the efficiency of other generation. Being connected to the grid removes all cost benefit of the system to humanity and only gives the individual who bought the marketed hype any benefit. The scam is in.
#11 Saturday May 20
I didn't miss your list of excuses brought on by an arcane business model 100 years old. You work for TVA, right? It must be hard to have to face a life's work for the 'company' as a slide to irrelevancy. All of those years spent working for the company, your life, pension all at risk because one can install their own solar PV system and power the coffee pot during sunny hours. If the technology stays its course, battery back up for power production after the sun goes down will be available, then what will YOUR excuse be? In 2000 the generation mix was 51% coal fired plants, now it is about 34% coal fired and 32% natural gas fired generation plants. No, you don't 'need' coal for after hours generation. The utility industry is moving towards natural gas fired plants, they are cleaner burning, and faster to bring online. Being connected to the grid gives the utility a distributed generation source that does not have their intrinsic transformer losses, the utility doesn't have to buy property, float bonds or get a construction loan. No right of way litigation. The utility doesn't have to buy install, maintain, repair or insure the system. All of these are 'avoided costs' the utility doesn't have to pay, what the utility doesn't pass this savings along to you? It has worth, your opinion is useless.
#12 Saturday May 20
TVA is a non profit corporation. It is concerned with reliability not costs. It sells bonds because it has no stock holders. If you lived in CA you would pay three times the cost of electricity. The system has worked for 85 years and has brought improved standard of living to the south. What the south does not have is wind or clear days to make solar are attractive. What the south does have is dirty coal. You figure it out. Do you have a solar system? why not?
|
#13 Sunday May 21
NREL solar insolence maps say different than your claim of 'clear days' to make solar attractive. The yearly average is around 5 sun hours a day. That's plenty of good power producing daylight. Because a 'system' has worked for 85 years doesn't mean it's unjustifiably costly, more so than it should be.
The silly utility talking head points, some of the most used. "Solar PV doesn't pencil out." "The ROI on a private solar PV system is too long." "Those who put in Solar PV do not pay their 'fair share' of line and maintenance costs, so it costs non-solar ratepayers more." All to try and protect their 'regulated monopoly'. It's easier for the utility CEO to lie than it is to change the business model to use distributed generation with local and regional energy storage.
I have had solar PV on my home since the end of 2005. When the "ROI" was first calculated, it 'penciled' out to 22 years. Now the management at my particular utility bought natural gas futures right after Katrina. These gas futures were sky high and the utility raised electric rates to recover these lost revenues. Over the years there have been a few increases in the price per KWh here. So, now with the increases in the electric rates my ROI is about 14 years. From a beginning of 22 years to an actual of 14 years for system payoff. In SCE territory where electric rates are tiered and the tiers of usage can be charged from 16 cents KWh up to 31 cents KWh. Solar PV systems in the 10 to 15KWp range are paying for themselves in 5 to 7 years.
#14 Sunday May 21
Most industry does not even look at anything over 3 years return on investment. You could put that money in the stock market and get 7 year return on investment. Fact is in energy measures, solar system with storage takes 15 years to reclaim the energy it took to make them. this is a drain on the environment. Storage needs replacement in 8 years. TVA charges ten cents a KWh.
|
#15 Sunday May 21
Go figure.
#16 Sunday May 21
The saving will average 26 cents per household for a 30 day month. Tupelo Water and Light passes it on to the end user. How many electric and water meters are disconnected each month in Tupelo? What are the re-connect fees? How many households in Tupelo receive utility payment supplements with the rent? Who feeds your unplanned and unwanted children? Is your front yard a parking lot full of mud and water? Why not get up off the front poach and mow the yard?
|
#17 Sunday May 21
Yeah, you 'could' put that money in the stock market, blah, blah, blah..." That's just pure and simple B.S.. What industry 'doesn't' look at returns over 3 years? More B.S., most industries have 10, 20 and sometimes out to 50 year plans, where projects may take several decades to pay for themselves. Things like building dams. You have NO facts as to return on manufacturing costs. Some of these so called think tanks, seem to think with new manufacturing technologies borrowed from integrated circuit manufacturing, the 'payback' in energy is 2 years or less for solar PV. As for battery back up, you really don't need it if you have a PPA with the utility and a grid tied system. I have personally worked on a remote off grid solar PV site in a harsh environment, that has been online 24/7 for the last 10 years, so your claim of 8 years is low ball, just like your claim of 'investing' in the stock market will generate more income than taking $30K out of a 1% APR bank account and putting on your roof as solar PV, reducing or eliminating an electric bill each month. The sun is a more reliable source than any company or any stock ever sold. It's the reason we are all here. When the TVA has another 'incident' like the sludge pond breach in Kingston, do YOU really think electricity will still cost 10 cents KWh? Someone has to pay for TVAs screw ups, that would be you with an increase in electricity rates.
Is all of this, what you heard instead of what you've experienced? Yeah, a little information,'most' large investment firms don't like small investment portfolios. They like to handle accounts from $500K and up. You cannot make more of a return on $30K invested than as solar PV on your roof, knocking down that electric bill every month.
#18 Sunday May 21
Retired energy engineer from TVA. Worked on solar since 1970. TVA has less than average 12mph wind so it does not fly. Most every solar project has failed in a few years as the equipment became obsolete. The businesses went bankrupt. Wait and see when government incentive is gone.
Go to school for bookkeeping and see figures do not lie, liars figure.
#19 Sunday May 21
O.K. so you are a retired engineer from TVA correct? What is the power loss from the generation plant into the high voltage grid? You'd have to have some inductance to keep the grid from oscillating, 3% to 5% line reactors? Then you send it down the grid and it gets to the next town. Almost no transmission loss. Then how many times does the voltage have to be stepped down to get it to the 240/120 used in homes? Three times, four times, five times? Each time you lose from 2% to 3% of the power. Now you're saying this is what YOU made a career out of? A system that losses 15 to 25% of its power getting it to market?
I'm just saying, solar PV is best installed where it will be used. No step up or step down power losses, the utility gets a peak generation source that they do not have to maintain, and the intrinsic power losses are avoided by sending power into the grid and right next door or across the street to the next home on the line. If battery storage becomes cheap enough in the next few years, one could put in a battery storage system on their home and use the DC to power DC fans, lights and appliances directly, no need to invert to A.C..
United States
#20 Monday May 22
Tupelo was the first TVA city where all the downtowners on main street go both ways. The. all america same ole sex downtown Tupelo.
