Sanctuary breaks ground on home hospi...

Sanctuary breaks ground on home hospice building

Monday May 22 Read more: Newms360.com

Sanctuary Hospice chief executive officer Harold Plunkett and director of outreach and fundraising Heather Palmer, center, confer before the official groundbreaking. The new building give Sanctuary's home hospice staff a home on the West Tupelo campus.

