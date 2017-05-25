Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
There are 10 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday May 18, titled Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare could offer some potential benefits, but they also come with plenty of concerns and loads of unanswered questions. Wally Davis, North Mississippi Health Services vice president for managed care, spoke at Friday morning's Wake Up! Tupelo event sponsored by the Community Development Foundation.
Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Thursday May 18
Insurance is nothing more than a form of gambling. If the government wanted to reduce the costs of health care they need to follow the money. Insurance is a middle man that could be eliminated saving billions in health care and eliminating thousands of jobs. Big pharma is marketing drugs people do not need and charging the American public for research cost for drugs they sell around the world. Medical supply and equipment firms are designing and selling equipment that is not cost effective but the insurance scam makes you pay.
Malpractice insurance is almost half of your medical bills. Stop the lawyers from being another middle man and save big time. Have patients agree to a waver to not sue the doctor if anything goes wrong for a half price bill.
The best way to save on heath care is to take care of yourself. Stop obesity with a proper home cooked diet. No drugs or smoking. Exercise instead of TV and cell phones. The scam is all the people that profit from your ignorance.
|
#2 Thursday May 18
Health insurance in America is free. How many teenagers pay for their babies being born at the hospital in Tupelo? Can you name one person that has been denied health care in Tupelo? Can you name one person who has died of starvation in Tupelo? Can you name a few people who are making more money than than earn playing kiss arse to a few families wanting to make more money of Tupelo and its tax collections? America should wake up and understand that OBAMA does not care. There is no such thing as Obama care. Just more Washington freebies for the slaves who are entitled. Tupelo has more than its fair share and an apartment and duplex razed will not make one iota difference in Tupelo. Nobody knows how many people live in Tupelo. The population of thugs doubles on Friday and the week end when the checks are cashed.
|
#3 Friday May 19
Obamacare red tape costs Americans hundreds of millions of hours per year.
|
#4 Saturday May 20
The unknowns are the actually costs of Obamacare. Who feeds your unplanned and unwanted children? Who pays your rent? Where do you use your EBT card for snap? How free cell phones do you have? Who payed for your last 4 babies and you are 18 years old and home schooling?
|
#5 Sunday May 21
Perhaps the doers are on strike and they refuse to help those that are the looters.
|
United States
|
#6 Monday May 22
You done been CDF'ed again. CDF is in the entertain business. No one is recruiting jobs other than tater fryers and alcohol servers. Wake up Tupelo dropouts have idols walking the streets and riding the bicycle to the beer store for the breakfast of champions in a 42 ounce cold beer to get started littering their neighborhood streets full of potholes. The potholes have disappeared downton Tupelo. Does Front lead to. downtown Tupelo? Who you fooling?
|
#7 Monday May 22
You voted and now your going to pay for it Welcome to the GOP and next is a 880 billion dollar cut to Medicaid so trump can bury the very people that fell for his bullshit. But hay we need more war equipment and Goldman Sachs employees in goverment, Your fools at best
|
#8 Monday May 22
Over population how will you solve the problem?
|
#9 Tuesday May 23
The next bright idea out of Washington is a job for every thug and another $ trillion taken away from your entitlements. Now that is some great ecomonies. Reducing Obama's debt will take 8 more years of cutting welfare and putting America back to work.
|
#10 Tuesday May 23
Both sides are so corrupted it's going to take a revolution to curb what's wrong in goverment today.
|
|
