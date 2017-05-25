No federal prosecution of officer, no...

No federal prosecution of officer, no strong reaction locally

There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday May 21, titled No federal prosecution of officer, no strong reaction locally. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

A muted response met the announcement last week that federal authorities will not prosecute police officer Tyler Cook over the shooting death of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert. Multiple figures active within last year's protest movements told the Daily Journal the federal decision not to press civil rights charges against Cook offered no real surprises.

Innocent

Tupelo, MS

#1 Wednesday
The attorney Carlos Moore should be serving time with his hollywood acting and storming telling. Who pays for all the costs for the city of Tupelo and the federal government to respond to an attorney misrepresenting the truth in an attempt to steal from the government? Has anyone verified CarlosMoore's drivers license or law degree?
Anonymous

Memphis, TN

#2 20 hrs ago
The calm before the storm.
Shot criminals

Tupelo, MS

#3 19 hrs ago
Perhaps we need less people that do not respect the responsibilities of being a citizen. Exactly what does the criminal contribute to humanity? At least the police protect us from criminals.

Tupelo, MS

