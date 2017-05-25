No federal prosecution of officer, no strong reaction locally
There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday May 21, titled No federal prosecution of officer, no strong reaction locally. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
A muted response met the announcement last week that federal authorities will not prosecute police officer Tyler Cook over the shooting death of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert. Multiple figures active within last year's protest movements told the Daily Journal the federal decision not to press civil rights charges against Cook offered no real surprises.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Wednesday
The attorney Carlos Moore should be serving time with his hollywood acting and storming telling. Who pays for all the costs for the city of Tupelo and the federal government to respond to an attorney misrepresenting the truth in an attempt to steal from the government? Has anyone verified CarlosMoore's drivers license or law degree?
|
#2 20 hrs ago
The calm before the storm.
|
#3 19 hrs ago
Perhaps we need less people that do not respect the responsibilities of being a citizen. Exactly what does the criminal contribute to humanity? At least the police protect us from criminals.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comments
|2 hr
|Pay real price
|1
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|Way Back Then
|24
|Mayor Promises
|4 hr
|Call A Press Con...
|2
|Who Is Guilty
|4 hr
|No New
|3
|The Djournal has failed.
|12 hr
|Useless
|205
|Council hears animal shelter outlook
|13 hr
|Strays
|2
|Breaking News
|14 hr
|Mississippi Sued
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC