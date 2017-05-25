Mississippi AG shares downfalls of ta...

Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts

There are 3 comments on the Starkville Daily News story from Tuesday May 23, titled Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts. In it, Starkville Daily News reports that:

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood spoke at the Rotary Club on Monday, May 22, and shared why he believes Mississippi should stop cutting back on funds and where the funds should go. Hood began by telling Rotary members that Starkville is not in the same economic condition as most of Mississippi's towns.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Clean cost

Tupelo, MS

#1 Tuesday May 23
MS spends too much time at sports and partying. It is time to be creative and do research on why people are having children that need government support. The solution to money problems is to produce more than you spend. Exports have to exceed imports especially imported money from the federal government.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Politicking

Tupelo, MS

#2 Tuesday May 23
Hood wants to run for governor but he knows he will get beat and have nothing to do for the rest of his life. Hood would starve practicing law.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Research

Tupelo, MS

#4 Wednesday
Cannabidiol, which is found in marijuana plants, reduced the number of convulsive seizures in children with a severe and often fatal epilepsy disorder, according to research published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Among children taking cannabidiol, the decrease in the frequency of convulsive seizures -- which involve a loss of consciousness, stiffened muscles and jerking movements -- was 23 percentage points greater than the decrease in seizures among children taking a placebo
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comments 2 hr Pay real price 1
Ole Miss Sucks 2 hr Way Back Then 24
Mayor Promises 4 hr Call A Press Con... 2
Who Is Guilty 4 hr No New 3
The Djournal has failed. 12 hr Useless 205
News Council hears animal shelter outlook 13 hr Strays 2
Breaking News 14 hr Mississippi Sued 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Gunman
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC