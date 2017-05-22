Maben Lions learn about cochlear implants
There are 1 comment on the The Webster Progress-Times story from Monday May 22, titled Maben Lions learn about cochlear implants.
On April 25 the Maben Lions Club was treated to a special program by Brittany Pellegra of Memphis, who explained how cochlear implants work and the process by which they can be obtained. She speaks with authority because she has had implants herself for 25 years.
