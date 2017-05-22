Maben Lions learn about cochlear impl...

Maben Lions learn about cochlear implants

There are 1 comment on the The Webster Progress-Times story from Monday May 22, titled Maben Lions learn about cochlear implants. In it, The Webster Progress-Times reports that:

On April 25 the Maben Lions Club was treated to a special program by Brittany Pellegra of Memphis, who explained how cochlear implants work and the process by which they can be obtained. She speaks with authority because she has had implants herself for 25 years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Economics

Tupelo, MS

#1 Monday May 22
This is marketing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comments 2 hr Pay real price 1
Ole Miss Sucks 2 hr Way Back Then 24
Mayor Promises 4 hr Call A Press Con... 2
Who Is Guilty 4 hr No New 3
The Djournal has failed. 12 hr Useless 205
News Council hears animal shelter outlook 13 hr Strays 2
Breaking News 14 hr Mississippi Sued 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Gunman
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC