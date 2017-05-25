There are on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday May 17, titled Longtime incumbent, challengers to meet in Ward 4 primary race. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Nettie Davis, 75, is a retired teacher completing a fourth term representing Ward 4 on the Tupelo City Council. Running as a Democrat, she hopes for a fifth term, but several other candidates have different ideas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.