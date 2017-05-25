Longtime incumbent, challengers to meet in Ward 4 primary race
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday May 17, titled Longtime incumbent, challengers to meet in Ward 4 primary race.
Nettie Davis, 75, is a retired teacher completing a fourth term representing Ward 4 on the Tupelo City Council. Running as a Democrat, she hopes for a fifth term, but several other candidates have different ideas.
#1 Thursday May 18
Tupelo is a republican town other than where the federal government has elected a council person in Tupelo. Ward 4 deserves new leadership and young leadership for the next 16 years. Four terms is 2 terms too many for Nettie and Tupelo decline and blight has been a big part of the past 16 years of Nettie wasting tax money on mistakes like sidewalks to no where. Go home and stay home. It is time for a republican to represent ward 4.
#2 Sunday May 21
Ward 4 will have a celebration when Nettie gets beat and goes home for the good of Ward 4. My oh my now bad things have gotten in Tupelo in 16 years of Nettie riding the elevator to her office. Her con stit you wents some wheres else on election day. Nettie too old to cut the mustard.
