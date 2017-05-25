In Focus: Lost art
The Aberdeen City Cemetery has graves dating back to the 18th century and has several works of art hand-made from marble. In the center of the oldest section of the cemetery sits the "praying angel" on the headstone of the McMillan family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comments
|2 hr
|Pay real price
|1
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|Way Back Then
|24
|Mayor Promises
|4 hr
|Call A Press Con...
|2
|Who Is Guilty
|4 hr
|No New
|3
|The Djournal has failed.
|12 hr
|Useless
|205
|Council hears animal shelter outlook
|13 hr
|Strays
|2
|Breaking News
|14 hr
|Mississippi Sued
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC