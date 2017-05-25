In Focus: Helping hands
Thomas Scott, owner of Scott's Watch and Jewelry in Tupelo, looks through one of his magnifiers attached to his reading glasses as he replaces the movement into a customer's Fossil watch. Scott has been repairing watches since he was 15 years old.
