Getting their fill
There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday May 21, titled Getting their fill. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Patrice Sharp fills the hot box with fresh cooked hamburgers at the Local Express convenience store on Green Street in Tupelo. Patrice Sharp makes up hamburgers in the kitchen area of the Local Express convenience store.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Sunday May 21
Not what you want other people in your health insurance pool to eat.
|
#2 Monday May 22
Poverty and obesity go hand in hand full of fried chicken. KFC is the king in Tupelo. The Tupelo daily journal reported that Tupelo had the first walk through lane for fried chicken in America. What else do you expect from the all America fried chicken capital of the world.
|
#3 Yesterday
Tupelo has food and beer on every corner. All you need is a bicycle and someone to stays with every night. The store has the all the chicken and biscuits already cooked. Convenient Obesity paid by EBT cards. The mayor promises to go to work on crime instead of traveling around the world and Cuba selling Elvis. Tupelo will continue to decline for four more years. The mayor talks a good game but he does not have the you know what's to help Tupelo. Tupelo is
ike a box of chocolates.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comments
|2 hr
|Pay real price
|1
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|Way Back Then
|24
|Mayor Promises
|4 hr
|Call A Press Con...
|2
|Who Is Guilty
|4 hr
|No New
|3
|The Djournal has failed.
|12 hr
|Useless
|205
|Council hears animal shelter outlook
|13 hr
|Strays
|2
|Breaking News
|14 hr
|Mississippi Sued
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC