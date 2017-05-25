Discovery drives demolition costs higher on former Tupelo hotel
There are 9 comments on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday May 17, titled Discovery drives demolition costs higher on former Tupelo hotel.
The city of Tupelo is paying Gulf Services Contracting about $194,000 to tear down a hotel formerly located on North Gloster near the McCullough Boulevard interchange. However, the City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve an increase of about $14,600 to the demolition contract price.
#1 Thursday May 18
The city of Tupelo will never recover from the costs of razing the various properties that the little town has condemned. The costs of removing the buildings and the past taxes that are due will never be recovered. Tupelo is doomed buying up all the blighted properties will take years and years and the sales taxes are not going to cover the costs. The costs of working and living in Tupelo is higher every day unless you are entitled. Who feeds your unplanned and unwanted children in Tupelo?
#2 Thursday May 18
Retail sales and the mall are failing and Tupelo has too many motels and food places. The town will die without research and an intelligent government. They need to take legal action against the owner of the property for the costs plus legal fees and interest.
#3 Thursday May 18
If a bankrupt corporation last owned the property who you gonna sue? The reason for having corporations is to protect the owner from law suits. Our President's corporate attorneys were very successful in keeping him living the good life while walking away from several problems much larger than tearing down an old motel in Tupelo.
#4 Thursday May 18
You can sue the lawyers that set up the corporation knowing it was a scam. You can sue the government for allowing scam corporations. You can sue the former owner in not disclosing the problems with the property.
#5 Thursday May 18
I'm sure Donald Trump is glad he didn't have to face you in bankruptcy court.
#6 Thursday May 18
Could it be his Jew lawyers?
#7 Thursday May 18
The President of the United States of America got his billions the hard way. He earned it. The two guys who raped Tupelo owned the Ramada and the conference center that is still used by the school system and Rotary to honor the city of Tupelo. Be careful naming the attorneys living off the city of Tupelo, they may be your neighbors. LOL...... There would be no soccer in Tupelo without the Ramada Inn and there would be no chief of police without the gaslight and no mayor without BINGO. So blame Trump. LOL.
#8 Saturday May 20
A contracted price means nothing in Tupelo. A contractor knows he can charge Tupelo a higher fee once he gets the contract. What good is a contract in Tupelo? The city waste millions of taxes on bad management but no one cares.
#9 Wednesday
The few families that have remained in Tupelo who work and pay all the taxes will pay for the blighted and condemned property throughout the city. One day the apartment or motel is renting rooms with government assistances and the next day the city is razing the property. How much will your home be worth if you refuse to maintain the plumbing and repair the roof? The city will pay you a premium if you are a slum lord. Taxed to death in Tupelo.
