There are on the Newms360.com story from Sunday May 21, titled Convenience store food has come a long way. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

How many times have you walked into a gas station and walked away with some fried chicken, a corn dog, a burrito or a hot dog? Maybe all of them. Fueled by the proliferation of "travel centers" , food and drink sales nationwide have grown quite a bit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.