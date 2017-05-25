Convenience store food has come a long way
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday May 21, titled Convenience store food has come a long way.
How many times have you walked into a gas station and walked away with some fried chicken, a corn dog, a burrito or a hot dog? Maybe all of them. Fueled by the proliferation of "travel centers" , food and drink sales nationwide have grown quite a bit.
#1 Sunday May 21
The problem starts when the culture of Tupelo uses food as reward and behavior control. Every event has food to entertain rather than something interesting. Stop with fast food and creating obesity in the culture all for money. What you call a convenience has become a bad habit fueled by greed and wanting a reward for just being alive.
#2 Sunday May 21
The daily journal went the wrong way after the owner died and left all his money to keep the doors open down on Green Street. The journal has gone the wrong way with no owner and no management.
